NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A road closure and detour will occur in New Iberia starting today.

According to a press release from New Iberia, a road closure and detour will begin starting today on Spencer Loop from both tie in intersections of Shelton Ave.

The construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays.

The street construction is expected to last around one month weather permitting.

According to the release, “During construction it may be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic. Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel on

the roadway.”