NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is supporting communities across the state after severe weather produced damaging tornadoes.

The 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group contributed more than 20 soldiers to the mission. LANG also sent engineer assessment teams to survey the damage in affected Parishes.

In total, LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and over 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union Parishes.

Operations included inventorying, loading commodities, transporting tarps and water, and unloading commodities at dropoff locations.

