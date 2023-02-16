NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A mother and son have been arrested in New Iberia on drug and firearm charges, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

Jennifer Olivier, 39, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in presence of a CDS, and felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to NIPD.

NIPD also said that the juvenile was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

NIPD said that around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, an officer located an occupied vehicle in the rear parking lot of a local business that had recently filed an affidavit with NIPD authorizing law enforcement to remove individuals from the property who are not conducting business with the establishment.

Contact was made with the driver, a male juvenile, and the passenger, the juvenile’s mother, NIPD said. While speaking with the individuals, the mother admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

NIPD said that the officer continued the investigation and located 94 grams of suspected marijuana, an AR-15-style rifle, and paraphernalia.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.