NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The hole left by a stray bullet that struck three-year-old Novah Grace in the head almost a week ago is still visible in her family’s pink curtains at home.

While she recovers, her mother Shelbi Toucheck, is deciding whether to leave the area due to the painful memories.

“After something like this. We just would never be able to go back there. I would never put in that situation again especially because we don’t even know why or how this would even happen to us,” said Toucheck.

According to Toucheck, the night Novah Grace was shot in the head felt like something out of a horror film. The family is now trying to recover and process the traumatic memories plaguing their home.

“We finally came to reality that this happened. This happened to our three-year-old. That shouldn’t happen to a baby.”

Toucheck described their neighborhood as usually quiet despite New Iberia’s reputation. The family moved to the area for her fiancé’s job, but now they feel like they can’t return to face the bad memories.

“Y’all hit a baby. I don’t know what they’re target was, but my baby is paying the consequences for whatever they had going on with their selves and that’s not fair,” said Toucheck.

Toucheck does not believe they were the target of the crime, but does not understand how a person could be so careless. She refuses to accept that whoever did this did not know families were in the area.

“I hope they see this one day, I hope they hear me, I hope they hear me out like y’all hit my baby. Y’all can’t tell me that y’all don’t know that there are families in these houses. There are kids. There’s always kids in the street playing. That was a pink room y’all shot up first. Y’all didn’t even care. “

Toucheck hopes whoever did this thinks about what they’ve done to Novah for the rest of their lives.