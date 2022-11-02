NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia’s Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.

Guidry wants something to be done to bring awareness about bullying in schools since nothing was done regarding her daughter.

“People need to be made aware of the fact that bullying is a big big problem,” Guidry said.

Guidry said she was in shock when she got the call about her daughter being beaten up.

She was more upset when she saw a video on social media of the incident where her daughter was getting hit while other students were inches away, videoing the whole encounter.

Guidry said when she saw the video, “It just appalled me that people are going to stand around and watch rather than get down and help.”

After the incident took place, Guidry decided it would be best to have her daughter move schools in fear of her safety.

“We wanted to make sure she would be safe,” Guidry said. “The school could not tell us if she was going to be completely safe, so we decided to move her.”

Guidry has a message for all parents when it comes to their children’s decisions.

“We need to teach our kids better,” Guidry said. “We need to hold them accountable when they are young so they do not end up in jail when they are younger.”

Now the school has informed News 10 about how there is no tolerance for bullying. They say they have approached every incidence seriously, especially this one.