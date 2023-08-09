NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston has reported that a 16-year-old girl is missing and may be in New Iberia.

Kahmya “Mya” Patterson, 16, was last seen in the 7300 Block of La Mesa Drive in Houston on July 8. Her family believes she may be in the New Iberia area.

Mya is was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall with dark hair, dark eyes and a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriffs’s Office Missing Persons unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.