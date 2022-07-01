IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen at his residence on Jefferson Island Road on Wednesday, June 29.

Michael Gary, 16, is described as 5’10 in height, approximately 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans with holes and a red shirt, with either red slides or red and white tennis shoes. He also has several tattoos; on his right arm a dragon, on his left hand 337, and “MIKE” with a crown on his left arm.

Gary was last seen in the 1600 block of Jefferson Island Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Gary is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.