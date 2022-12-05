NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A Mexican restaurant in New Iberia has announced that they are now permanently closed.

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila, located at 1201 E Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia made the announcement on Facebook.

“We would like to take this moment and thank you all for the support since we opened our doors. Unfortunately, Pedros New Iberia is now CLOSED PERMANENTLY. Thank you, Management,” the statement said.

Pedro’s has two other locations in Acadiana with one in Lafayette and Opelousas.

For more information, visit the Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Facebook page.