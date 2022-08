NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A man was rushed to hospital Thursday night after being shot in New Iberia.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers were called to the shooting around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.

On scene, she said, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown, Hughes said.

Anyone with information should contact New Iberia Police or dial 911.