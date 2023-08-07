NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and another arrested in connection with his murder after a shooting Sunday night, authorities said.

At approximately 11:16 p.m. Sunday, officers of the New Iberia Police Uniformed Patrol Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 Block of S. Hopkins Street.

Officers said they discovered one man on the ground with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Adlai Lewis Sr., 66, of New Iberia, was taken to the hospital, but authorities said he died Monday.

“I lost a loved one today and he was loved by not just me but by the whole neighborhood. Lombard Street, Field Street, Breaux Alley, Persian street. This whole neighborhood knew Adlai,” said City Councilmen Marlon Lewis.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect, Diontra Bernard, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unidentifiable firearm.

Bernard was charged with second degree murder after Lewis died. Bond details were not released.