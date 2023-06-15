NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man was found shot and killed in New Iberia Wednesday night, authorites said.

Police said Semaj Wells, 21, was found on the porch of a residence in the 1000 block of South Corinne Street with multiple gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter has confirmed that Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

