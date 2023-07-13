NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in New Iberia Wednesday night sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.

New Iberia Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Buckeye Street at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers located an unidentified male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.