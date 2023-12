NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A victim of a shooting in New Iberia was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up to a home.

The residence called the police, who then took the man to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting in underway.

