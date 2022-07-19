NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and two people have been arrested after Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a person being chased by someone with a gun.

Eddie LeRoy Jones, 40, and his girlfriend, Courtney Jeanee Gary, 25, were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond was not set as of this writing.

Jones faces charges of second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second or subsequent offenses. Gary faces charges of second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

IPSO Dpty. Katherine Breaux said when deputies responded to the scene, they found the body of a 40-year-old man in the 7100 block of Soileau Rd. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Deputies found that Jones allegedly struck the victim several times in the head. No gunshot wounds were reported. Jones and Gary were found at a Rose Ln. address and arrested.