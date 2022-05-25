NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A judge has sentenced a New Iberia man to five years in prison after he pled guilty to assaulting his child’s school bus driver.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was out on bond for his involvement in the murder of a New Iberia teen.

Travis Layne Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder in 2019 for the killing of 17-year-old Garon Lewis.

His bond was originally set at a million dollars, but after a judge reduced his bond several times, he was released from jail on a bond of $100,000.

Five months later, police say Layne Jr. violently attacked his child’s son’s school bus driver.

The father of the teen police say Layne Jr. conspired to kill is now speaking out.

“We were surprised. The community was surprised that he was even out,” Raymond Lewis said.

Lewis’s son, Garon Lewis, was found dead in a vehicle of a gunshot wound to his head in August of 2019.

Six men were arrested for Garon’s murder. One of the men arrested was Travis Layne Jr. He was charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

His bond was originally set at $1,020,000. In March 2020, a judge reduced his bond to $400,000. In April 2020, it was reduced once again to $250,000. In September 2020, a judge again lowered his bond to $100,000, and Layne Jr. bonded out of jail.

Raymond Lewis says the reduced bonds were the work of a judge.

“On my son’s particular case with the bond reductions, you have to look at the judge, and most of the time, that judge was Suzanne de Mahy,” Raymond said.

Five months after Layne Jr. bonded out for the murder charge, police say he and a woman boarded their child’s school bus.

Court records say the woman repeatedly hit the bus driver in the head while Layne Jr. held the bus driver’s throat, preventing her from defending herself. Surveillance video from the bus shows the bus driver bleeding from her head.

“The public and hopefully Judge de Mahy got a chance to see this man is a real monster,” Raymond added.

Layne Jr. pled guilty to second degree battery and battery of a school teacher after the attack and was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Mr. Layne deserves everything he’s going to get, and of course, the story is not finished yet,” Raymond Lewis told News Ten.

He says Layne Jr. is still facing charges for his involvement in the murder of his 17-year-old son, Garon. Raymond Lewis says he hopes Layne Jr. will be sentenced to life in prison for taking away his son.

“As I promised my son, I asked God, just let me live long enough to see his case to an end,” Raymond added.

Layne Jr. is now in prison, being held on a $795,000 bond for his involvement in the 2019 murder of Garon Lewis.

His trial is set to take place in June.