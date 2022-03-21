NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 33-year-old man is behind bars without bond after Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies alleged he was responsible for the shooting of a woman in the 7000 block of E. Admiral Doyle Dr. near Jeanerette Sunday night.

Derick Alexander faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of illegal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot a woman shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, according to Dty. Katherine Breaux. Alexander allegedly fled the scene of the shooting and was later located by police in Baldwin in St. Mary Parish. He was apprehended with the assistance of La. State Police.

St. Mary Parish also had several charges for Alexander, as well, including possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance.

The female victim in the shooting was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Her injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.