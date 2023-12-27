JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)– A man has been arrested in connection with the citywide vehicle burglaries that had been happening over the last couple weeks, according to the Jeanerette Police Department.
Authorities said 28-year-old Devante Robertson was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail after they found multiple items that were taken from the burglaries.
Robertson was arrested Wednesday around 4:56 a.m.
He is being charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.
Latest Posts
- Champagne to ring in 2024: Expert advice, trends and prices
- Man arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Jeanerette
- US Rep. Lauren Boebert to switch districts for 2024 congressional race
- Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to overturn Trump ballot ban in state
- What are some New Year’s Eve celebrations in Acadiana?