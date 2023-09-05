IBERIA PARISH, LA (KLFY) — Jeanerette is preparing for the first ever French Bread festival coming Oct. 7.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was at the Jeanerette press conference today and said this is a long time coming.

“I cannot believe we have never had a French Bread festival before,” said Nungesser. “This is a great opportunity to highlight a great tradition in Louisiana. We eat French bread with everything and to do it right here in Jeanerette makes it special.”

The Jeanerette Main Street pavilion will be the official venue for the festival on Saturday Oct. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jeanerette is known for its French bread and Nungesser says this is one more example of Louisiana communities coming together to share their culture with everyone.

“These passionate people love their community and came up with these ideas for a festival. They float it with the locals, and it catches on and becomes an economic benefit to the community,” said Nungesser.

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. says the town is excited for the opportunity and hopes this can bring more people in and show them what Jeanerette has to offer.

“We know tourism is certainly one of the great assets every community has, and we are tapping in and trying to get Jeanerette growing and showing and showcasing everything we have,” said Bourgeois.

Laura Brown is the festival organizer and said she is excited to get everything and is thankful for everyone who helped make it happen.

“It is going to be a great festival. We just thank the state of Louisiana and our Lieutenant Governor who said, ‘this will work, and we are going to see that you all get it going,'” said Brown.

Information for the festival can be found here.