IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins recently announced a $25 million purchase of gulf shrimp to help the struggling Louisiana shrimping industry.

Thomas Schouest Jr., who has been in the shrimping industry for decades told News 10 that he believes there is a lot more work to be done to fix the issue of what is wrong with the industry.

He said that he thinks this move is a step in the right direction, but, “That is just a drop in the bucket compared to the situation that is going on with the shrimpers. There is a lot more to be done.” Schouest said.

Schouest also said that the biggest issue shrimpers are facing are imports from other countries, an issue that he said has been ongoing for years.

“Import shrimp is killing us,” he said. “There is no end to it. It is money. Whose pocket it’s going into? It damn sure is not going into mine.”

Higgins said in his report that he has introduced ways to combat foreign imports of seafood in order to help protect American producers.

Schouest told News 10 that shrimping is what he loves to do, but does not see a future where the industry begins to thrive again.

“It is a dying industry, but I choose to die with it.”

Schouest said that this is a step in the right direction indeed but wants more progress for the industry he is trying to save.