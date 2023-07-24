LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Residents in Loreauville are concerned after the city park changed its hours due to recent activity.

The decision comes after Iberia Parish recreation center realized the reports of vandalism in the area.

The Mayor of Loreauville, Brad Clifton, spoke about the decision saying, “I fully support parks and rec’s decision.. I hope it can bring about a little bit of change in the way people go about utilizing the park.”

Clifton has a message for those who committed the vandalism; it took a lot of time and effort to make the park what it is today.

“We just wanna make sure that these perpetrators of this vandalism and whipping the donuts in the park understand that too many community members have put too many free hours of their life into the park to beautify; to make it look presentable,” Clifton said.

The Iberia Parish recreation said residents will need to obtain a permit in order to go to the park after hours.