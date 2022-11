LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There are two big Louisiana lottery winners in the Acadiana area.

According to the Louisiana lottery corporation, a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday (10/29) drawing was sold by Fremin’s Price-N-Low LLC on Center Street in New Iberia.

Then, a scratch-off ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Kwik Stop on the Church Point Highway.

So far, the winners have not come forward.

Both businesses will receive a winning ticket bonus.