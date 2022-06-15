NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 6/15/22 9:45 a.m.: New Iberia Police have released details about the arrest of Jason Provost Sr., the suspect in the death of Mary Elizabeth Faulk. Provost was arrested in the midst of a burglary on Julia St. in New Iberia.

Provost faces the following charges:

Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Resisting an officer by providing false identification

Warrant for second-degree murder (Lafayette Police Department)

Probation and parole warrant

The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) responded to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Julia St. on Tuesday, June 14, at around 2:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found evidence of forced entry and found that the suspect, who was later identified as Provost, was still inside the house.

Officers and a K-9 unit surrounded the house and began giving commands for Provost to exit. After about five minutes, he surrendered and was taken into custody, then transported to the patrol center.

Provost gave the fake name Cory Johnson at first.

While he was being processed, he asked to speak to a detective about a homicide that happened in Lafayette on June 10. NIPD detectives contacted LPD and learned that arrest warrants had been obtained for Jason Provost Sr. for second-degree murder in relation to that homicide.

After further investigation, it was learned that Provost had initially provided a false name and then he was positively identified. Provost admitted to providing a false identity.

Provost was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges listed above.

UPDATE: 06/14/22 9:55 P.M.: Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37 whose body was found June 10 in the 100 block of Gilman Road.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, Jason Provost Sr., 40 was apprehended and arrested late Tuesday by New Iberia police on charges of second-degree murder.

He was booked into Iberia Parish Jail with no bond.

No additional details were released.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – ORIGINAL POST: Lafayette Police are investigating a body found with gunshot wound on Friday in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 100 block of E. Gilman Road on Friday regarding a female found dead. When officers arrived they found the victim, Mary Elizabeth Faulk 37 of Lafayette dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are actively working the case and asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.