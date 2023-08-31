NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A main road in Iberia Parish will be closed for a day for repairs related to the train derailment on Aug. 21, officials said.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that La. 182 from La. 88 (Coteau Road) to La. 674 (Kiper Road) in Iberia Parish will be closed to all traffic on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is necessary to allow railroad crews to perform cleanup operations related to the recent train derailment, DOTD said.

No permit loads will be allowed, and emergency vehicles will not have access.