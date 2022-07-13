JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police arrested Cameron Marks, 24, after attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop that turned into a short police pursuit.
According to a Facebook post made by JPD, Marks was being pulled over for traffic violations, but officers found 104 grams of marijuana, meth, and a handgun inside the vehicle. After further inspection, officers also recovered 23 fake checks and 11 fake money orders that the suspect confessed to printing. The fraudulent checks and money orders totaled $94,954.55.
Marks’s charges include:
- 38 counts of monetary instrument abuse
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule 11
- Aggravated flight
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Driving under suspension
- Stop signs violation
- an existing warrant in Lafayette parish
Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish jail.