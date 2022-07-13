JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeanerette Police arrested Cameron Marks, 24, after attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop that turned into a short police pursuit.

According to a Facebook post made by JPD, Marks was being pulled over for traffic violations, but officers found 104 grams of marijuana, meth, and a handgun inside the vehicle. After further inspection, officers also recovered 23 fake checks and 11 fake money orders that the suspect confessed to printing. The fraudulent checks and money orders totaled $94,954.55.

Marks’s charges include:

38 counts of monetary instrument abuse

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 11

Aggravated flight

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Driving under suspension

Stop signs violation

an existing warrant in Lafayette parish

Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish jail.