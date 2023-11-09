UPDATE, 11/9/2023, 3:30 p.m.: A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anthony Tallmore, 55, of Jeanerette has been arrested and charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse by strangulation and negligent injury, according to Jeanerette Police.

Authorities said the victim, who has not been identified but is confirmed to be an officer with the Franklin Police Department, and the suspect were fighting over her gun in a domestic dispute when it went off, injuring her.

The current condition of the victim is unknown. The investigation of the incident by Jeanerette Police and Franklin Police is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman in Jeanerette is in the hospital after being shot, authorities said.

Police said the shooting, in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was discovered after a domestic violence call at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the victim. No suspects have yet been identified and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availabl;e.

