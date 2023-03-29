IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The sudden and tragic death of a school teacher at Prime Time Head Start in Jeanerette has caused the school to temporarily close its doors to cope with the loss of a beloved member of the community.

On Monday, the teacher known as Mrs. Jack collapsed and later passed away while doing what she loved. Prime Time Head Start executive director Miranda Restovic said the school will be focusing on counseling and supporting students who were in Mrs. Jack’s class while also offering parents tools to be able to help their children during the grieving process.

“They obviously are going to be experiencing some loss. There will be a different teacher in the classroom,” Restovic said. “(We want to help) Parents to help them talk to their little ones at home especially if they start asking questions or sharing things that parents are prepared to talk about.”

To honor Mrs. Jack’s legacy at Prime Time, the school is looking to commemorate her memory to keep her in their hearts forever.

“I think this team is very connected, and they will be coming up with additional ways to honor her memory and her dedication as an educator which was beautiful to hear about,” Restovic said.

Jeanerette Mayor, Carol Bourgeois Jr., gave a statement regarding the loss of Mrs. Jack.

He said, “The Jeanerette community is saddened and mourning with the family. We send our sincerest condolences and prayers to all impacted by this tragic loss.”