JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — In Monday’s council meeting, Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois addressed the petition to recall him as mayor. He said the petition came into play after the last meeting on June 12 when the mayor vetoed a budget item.

The mayor tried to expand the agenda to allow public comments about the petition, however, the decision was declined after one council member voted no.

“When there is an expansion of the agenda, first of all, the law said there has to be a unanimous vote. When you’re commenting on the agenda, that’s why the clerk publishes the agenda in the paper, and she puts it on the door, so you know what you want to address, and it’s only limited to the items that are on the agenda,” said the city attorney, bringing clarity.

Mayor Bourgeois addressed the petition saying, “People who recently moved into the community and they joined up with an egoistic, self-centered person to destroy this community is a serious concern to me, and this behavior is not only being very immature, very unprofessional and very destructive.”

News 10 spoke to a couple of residents who are against the petition to hear their thoughts.

Kenneth Colar, a resident for 25 years, said, “We for the last past years has been in an ongoing thing, especially when it comes to, let’s say, black mayors because everything a black mayor gets in the position it’s always conflict and for years, we had white mayors, and we don’t have a conflict, so today, we’re just glad to see the crowd come out and we want to keep our mayor.”

Julix Richard, a resident for many years, said, “It’s no real reason even why they made the petition, and what it is doing is dividing the city now, and I hate to say it, but it’s like them vs. them, and them is everybody.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if you’re for or against me. I serve all, and that’s my goal, and that’s my requirement. I’m not here for any kind of glory or a star. I get my star when I rise above,” said the mayor.

News 10 tried to speak to individuals who signed the petition but said they did not want to comment.