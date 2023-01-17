IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – When Jeanerette’s Mac’s Sugar City Market shut down in the Summer of 2022, residents were left with no other option but to travel out of town for their grocery needs.

With a new grocery store on the way, people are excited to have a new place to grocery shop.

The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana has announced its purchase of the old Mac’s building to expand its Raintree Market franchise to a second location.

Raintree Market general manager, Countice Leblanc, told News 10 they were “Deeply saddened for the Jeanerette community after learning that mac’s grocery store has been destroyed by fire. I knew we needed to do something for the community there. They needed a grocery store.”

Multiple Jeanerette residents agree it is time for a new grocery store as well.

“Having a grocery store is going to be beneficial to a lot of people,” said one resident. “Especially a lot of the elderly people that have to cross Main St. to go get groceries. Or people who don’t have ways to New Iberia or other cities.”

Chitimacha has decided to renovate the Mac’s instead of tearing it down. This is something residents are excited about as well considering what the building meant to the community.

Jacob Jumonville, a Jeanerette resident, said, “It is good because it is a historical building. I have been coming here since I was a little kid, so I like the fact that it is coming back and they are not tearing it down or anything.”

Jeanerette Mayor Carl Bourgeois Jr. said this move means a lot for the town and looks forward to what the new store has to offer.

“We are really excited Raintree has chosen Jeanerette and is going to come in and put together a replacement,” said Mayor Bourgeois.

The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana says it hopes to have the Raintree Market location open to the Jeanerette community by the Spring of 2024.