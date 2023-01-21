JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three Jeanerette men have been arrested on several gun and drug charges, according to the Jeanerette Police Department (JPD).

JPD said that Javontrae Richard, 25, of Jeanerette, was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with the intent schedule II

Possession with intent schedule IV

Money derived from drug transactions

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with the intent Schedule 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Royce Morris, 28, of Jeanerette, was also arrested on the following charges, according to JPD:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts)

Possession with the intent schedule II

Possession with intent schedule IV

Possession with the intent Schedule 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

On Jan. 20, JPD and the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office observed Richard with a known felony fugitive warrant. During the execution of the warrant, officers located five firearms, marijuana, various pills, codeine, and cash in the vehicle Richard and Morris were in, JPD said.

JPD also said that Jared Eugene, 37, of Jeanerette, was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession schedule I and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

All were transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.