JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three Jeanerette men have been arrested on several gun and drug charges, according to the Jeanerette Police Department (JPD).
JPD said that Javontrae Richard, 25, of Jeanerette, was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession with the intent schedule II
- Possession with intent schedule IV
- Money derived from drug transactions
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with the intent Schedule 1
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
Royce Morris, 28, of Jeanerette, was also arrested on the following charges, according to JPD:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts)
- Possession with the intent schedule II
- Possession with intent schedule IV
- Possession with the intent Schedule 1
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
On Jan. 20, JPD and the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office observed Richard with a known felony fugitive warrant. During the execution of the warrant, officers located five firearms, marijuana, various pills, codeine, and cash in the vehicle Richard and Morris were in, JPD said.
JPD also said that Jared Eugene, 37, of Jeanerette, was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession schedule I and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
All were transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.