JEANERATTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish early Monday morning, according to State Police.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Robert Curry of Jeanerette and 50-year-old Randall Benedietto of Morgan City.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a crash in the Jeanerette area shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. State Police said one of the two men was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on La. 182 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and overturned.

Curry and Benedietto were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained from both men for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. The question as to which of the occupants was the driver is still to be determined by investigators. The Chevrolet was registered to Benedietto.

Troop I has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2023.