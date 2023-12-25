JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — When it comes to Christmas, the first things that usually come to mind are love, family, presents, giving thanks and of course food. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette was able to provide some of that Christmas spirit by preparing meals for the entire Jeanerette community.

According to the Rev. Alexander Albert, this event started in 2020 when two sisters named Sister Mary Peter and Sister Mary Magdalene wanted to come up with ways to provide for the community. The idea of giving out free Christmas Day meals came up.

Many meals later, this has become a tradition for the church. This is the third year the church has put on the event.

“We deliver several of the boxes, and then whatever we have left, we come to the pavilion, and we just hand them out to anybody who wants to grab them,” Albert said.

Volunteers prepared 375 box meals for anyone to be either delivered or picked up from the Main Street pavilion. Albert said the feedback from both the community and the volunteers gives the inspiration for the program to continue.

“This was this was an inspiration of the Lord,” he said. “It was received very well by the people. I’m just happy to foster that courage.”

Albert and the rest of the church community look to continue this tradition and provide that holiday spirit every year for Christmas.

