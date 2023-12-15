NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– It’s been one year since a tornado wreaked havoc in New Iberia. With winds over 100 miles per hour, the tornado touched down several times in a four-mile-wide span.

New Iberia Medical Center, homes and businesses on Estate Drive, and Southport Subdivision were a few of the locations with the most damage.

Johnny Dressel is one of the people who rebuilt, not wanting to leave his neighborhood of nearly 30 years. He remembers the day the tornadoes touched down.

“When I turned my TV on, I think Chris Cozart saved my life. I thank God. It just happened so fast. After he said, ‘Southport Boulevard, be on alert,’ that’s when I got up and went to my door. Within I really don’t know how many seconds, that’s when it hit us,” Dressel told News 10.

The tornadoes touched down across different areas of New Iberia, ripping apart homes, apartments and businesses. One young boy was trapped inside his home after it overturned.

Dressel said the tornado passed in seconds but described the aftermath as “a war zone.”

“It happened so fast. In ten seconds. Everybody says, ‘How loud was it?’ I never heard it. Never saw it. I felt it,” he recalled. “I heard screaming like you would not believe. I didn’t know, but the trailer in the corner back here flipped over with the little boy inside. Across the street right here, that trailer flew on top these people’s shed upside down and threw the guy out of the trailer.”

News 10 spoke with the mother of that man. She said her son was 17 years old and home alone when the tornado hit and threw him out of their home. They found him hours later, confused and injured in their neighbor’s backyard.

While they’ve rebuilt, her son can’t go back there. The memories and PTSD from that day are still too horrifying for him. While the devastation will live on in the minds of the people here, they say they are thankful to be alive.

“Tell Chris I thank him because if I would have been in my chair, I don’t know what would have happened,” Dressel said.

