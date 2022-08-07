IBERIA PERISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate two runaway teens.

According to the IPSO, Lanie Philips and Ireland McBride were last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 300 East Dr. in Belair Subdivision. IPSO said that they were picked up by a friend driving a blue Mercedes sedan.

Philips, 13, is approximately 5 ft. tall, 105 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

McBride, 14, is approximately 5 ft. tall, 105 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.



Photos courtesy of IPSO

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IPSO at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s app.