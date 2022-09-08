IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Originally from Eunice, Brock Savoy, 35, was last seen in the morning hours of Sep. 8 in the 800 block of Weeks Island Rd. in Iberia Parish.

Savoy is described as 5’9, with brown hair, green eyes, and about 160 pounds.

Brock left for work in Galliano but never made it to his destination, according to IPSO.

Photo courtesy of IPSO

With any information on the whereabouts of Savoy, contact IPSO at (337) 369-3711.