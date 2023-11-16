IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man was shot and killed in the parish on Tuesday.
Authorities said deputies responded to the 4700 block of Jasper Road in Iberia Parish to find a 36-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds. This case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.
The name of the victom was not released by IPSO. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Latest posts
- 40-year-old man convicted of distribution of crystal meth
- 5 takeaways on the sprawling, scathing Santos Ethics report
- Biden, Xi reset relationship but without a ‘breakthrough’
- Jury finds Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of murdering professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
- Traffic back to normal after bicycle crash leaves one dead