IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man was shot and killed in the parish on Tuesday.

Authorities said deputies responded to the 4700 block of Jasper Road in Iberia Parish to find a 36-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds. This case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The name of the victom was not released by IPSO. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest posts