NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.

According to IPSO, the body was found in the early afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 4800 block of Bayouside Dr.

IPSO confirms that the body found is male, however, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will follow as information is released.