IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to narcotics and firearms.

Shawn Dugan, 38, was arrested on June 4 by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When IPSO stopped a vehicle on Norris Rd. for speeding, they found Dugan, a confirmed felon, in the passenger seat with a handgun with an extended magazine.

IPSO found a bag belonging to Dugan with approximately three pounds of crystal meth, 67 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of fentanyl, a scale and cigar wrappers inside. Dugan also had $1,897.

Dugan was booked into Iberia Parish Jail and is being held without bond on the charges of: