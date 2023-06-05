IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to narcotics and firearms.
Shawn Dugan, 38, was arrested on June 4 by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When IPSO stopped a vehicle on Norris Rd. for speeding, they found Dugan, a confirmed felon, in the passenger seat with a handgun with an extended magazine.
IPSO found a bag belonging to Dugan with approximately three pounds of crystal meth, 67 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of fentanyl, a scale and cigar wrappers inside. Dugan also had $1,897.
Dugan was booked into Iberia Parish Jail and is being held without bond on the charges of:
- Resisting an Officer
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms
- Possession Firearm in Presence Of CDS
- Possession of Firearm/Concealed by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijuana W/Intent to Distribute
- Manufacture; Distribution; PWITD–Sch II Narcotics
- Possession – Schedule II Narcotics
- Second or Subsequent Offenses
- Prohibited Acts: Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Probation Violation