IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two individuals were arrested by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after a narcotics investigation.

Nikki Richardson, 29, and Lambert Cormier II, 28, were arrested after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office located a large amount of drug paraphernalia and multiple illegal substances at their residence.

According to the police, “narcotics, six pounds of raw marijuana, 82 THC Vape cartridges, and 33 vials of THC wax with street value of more than $29,000. Located within the residence were 4 handguns, 1 short barrel AR-15 rifle. Additionally, $11,800 in U.S. currency,” were located at the residence.

Both individuals were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I (3 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Proceeds Derived from Drug Transactions

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (5 counts)

Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile

Their bonds are set at $65,000.