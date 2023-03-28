IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two individuals were arrested by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after a narcotics investigation.
Nikki Richardson, 29, and Lambert Cormier II, 28, were arrested after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office located a large amount of drug paraphernalia and multiple illegal substances at their residence.
According to the police, “narcotics, six pounds of raw marijuana, 82 THC Vape cartridges, and 33 vials of THC wax with street value of more than $29,000. Located within the residence were 4 handguns, 1 short barrel AR-15 rifle. Additionally, $11,800 in U.S. currency,” were located at the residence.
Both individuals were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I (3 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Proceeds Derived from Drug Transactions
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (5 counts)
- Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile
Their bonds are set at $65,000.
I am deeply concerned by the drugs, and items seized. This could have ended up in the hands of our children. A disturbing trend is altering vaping devices by injecting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances into the vaping liquid. Please do not think these THC cartridges or THC wax cannot reach your children. I, and the deputies of the IPSO are committed and determined to take the drugs off the streets of this parish and will continue to protect our children. To those of you who deal drugs, know that we are determined to put you out of business!Sheriff Tommy Romero