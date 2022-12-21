NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning.

For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims.

The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some people to make insurance claims. Experiencing a natural disaster is a stressful thing, but making an insurance claim and not knowing what your policy covers can be worse.

Savannah Delucia with Delucia Insurance Agency said it’s important to know what type of coverage you need depending on where you live.

“Make sure your coverage is what you need for living in south Louisiana,” Delucia said. “Make sure you have wind and hail coverage, fire coverage, and hurricane coverage. Make sure you know what you’re purchasing, don’t just look for the cheapest policy.”

She said listening to your insurance agent when going over your policy will help you know what you need. In the event of a natural disaster, you will be able to get what you have been paying to cover the repairs.

“We need to make sure as a policy we have that coverage and we have the replacement coverage, so when you do make a claim on your insurance, you’re going to be paid out what you’re paying for,” Delucia said.

JP Underwood with Sibley Construction Services said as a contractor, he comes across people unaware of what their insurance policies cover. This leads to them having to come out of pocket to pay for repairs if the damage was not covered.

“Of course, you need to know who your insurance carrier is, but at the end of the day, you’re going to want to know what your coverage is as well.,” Underwood said. “You may not have the right coverage for your property, you may not have enough coverage.”

Underwood said the main takeaway is, he wants people who are getting ready to make repairs to be aware of their insurance policies. He said it’s important to get an agent and contractor you trust and understand what you are paying for.

“Know your policy, know your deductible, and have a reliable contractor that you can trust and depend on, one that’s fluent in insurance claims and insurance restoration,” Underwood said.