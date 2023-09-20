IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)— Joyce Thibodeaux’s natural gas was turned off in June after Boardwalk Pipelines cut the line connected to her house. Since then, she is struggling to do everyday tasks requiring natural gas.

“She can’t cook. She can’t take a hot bath. She can’t even dry her clothes,” Joyce Thibodeaux’s daughter Carla Thibodeaux said. “She has to bring all her clothes to me, and I dry them which I don’t mind. Thank God we haven’t had a storm because we don’t have a generator not. The gas is not going through it.”

According to Carla Thibodeaux, her mother was informed her gas would be cut off by Boardwalk because her house’s line was too close to their line, which they were attempting to coat. Little did she know, the gas would be out longer than expected. When they reached out to Boardwalk after a while without gas, she said Boardwalk is not going to fix it.

“It caught us by surprise,” Carla Thibodeaux said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The line that was cut belongs to Centerpoint Energy. Centerpoint gets their gas and provides it to the public. Centerpoint and Boardwalk said they are aware of the situation and are working with several entities to resolve the issue with Joyce Thibodeaux’s gas. Having tried everything they can think of, Carla Thibodeaux said they do not know what else to do.

“I mean when you have to explain to your mother every day, ‘Momma, it’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything.’ the line was there that is what I don’t understand,” Carla Thibodeaux said.