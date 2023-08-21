UPDATE: An 18-wheeler trailer is stuck on the tracks. The driver and conductor are both okay and the conductor was taken to a local hospital, said officials.

Authorities said three tankers with acrylic acid derailed and there appear to be no leaks. Seven cars of polymer plastic did tip over and spill out but officials said they are not hazardous. Both the derailed cars and spillage are being addressed immediately.

ORIGNINAL STORY: Iberia Parish (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a train derailment has occurred in Iberia Parish.

Authorities said the train hit an 18-wheeler and multiple cars are off the track. A spillage has also occurred, it is unknown what the spillage contains currently.

Hwy 182 is closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane due to the derailment.

No further information is available at this time.