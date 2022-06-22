NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said it is believed that two teenage runaways are traveling together and may be in the Houston area.

Roxana Abigail Contreas-Gutierrez, who will turn 14 on June 23, and Christian Castellanos, 16, are both reported missing. Contreas-Gutierrez was reported missing on June 8 while Castellanos was reported missing on Jan. 10.

Contreas-Gutierrez was reported missing while wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

“The information received by this office is that Christian and Roxana are in a romantic relationship and are traveling together,” said Romero in a press release today. “There is no information available at this time on the vehicle they are traveling in.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these runaways are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or to submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App or on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.