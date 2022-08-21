IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Peyton Durocher, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 at his parent’s home in the 1300 block of L. Dubois Rd. in Iberia Parish, according to IPSO.

Durocher is 5-foot-9, about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black and white Nike tennis shoes, and no shirt.



Photos courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding Durocher’s whereabouts is urged to contact the IPSO at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip on the IPSO app.