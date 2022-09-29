IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Valerie Ann Boudreaux, 17, of Iberia Parish, was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Rd. around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Boudreaux is described as 5’3, about 150 lbs, with black hair and green eyes.

Courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes, and a shirt (the color is uncertain), according to IPSO.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the IPSO at (337) 369-3711.