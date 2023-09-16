IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a missing juvenile.

Skyler Derise, 17, of Iberia Parish, was last seen Sept. 17 at his residence in the 1700 block of New Horizons Drive.

Derise is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Skyler Derise is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.