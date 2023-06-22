IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing woman.

Angela Picard Tabb was last seen Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. at a residence on Crest View Drive in Iberia Parish. Angela Picard Tabb is 26 years old, female 5 ft. 4 in. tall, approximately 117 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green mid-drift shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Angela Picard Tabb is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s app.