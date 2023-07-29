NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing man.

Larry Dale Ditto, 53, was last seen on Friday in the morning at his home located in the 5600 block of Coteau Road in Iberia Parish. He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a dark green shirt.

Ditto is approximately 165 pounds and 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a large scar on the right side of his head and a large mole near his nose and mouth, according to the sheriff’s office. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Ditto’s whereabouts should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.