IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a juvenile runaway who has been missing since Thursday, Oct 12.

Jase Owens was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m., at his family’s home in the 600 block of North Dubois Road in Iberia Parish.

Authorities described Owens as a 16-year-old male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes, and police are unaware of what Jase was wearing when he ran away.

Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts is advised to contact IPSO at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

