IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Ramon Estrada, Jr., 15.

Ramon was last seen the June 5, at his family’s residence located on Orleans Avenue in Iberia Parish.

Police said Ramon is male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, around 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ramon Estrada, Jr. is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.