UPDATE, 11:45 A.M.: Provost has been found.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish law enforcement are searching for a missing woman.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Annabeth Provost, 19 was last seen August 28, at her residence located in the 600 block of Bonnet Street in Iberia Parish.

Provost is a 19-year-old female, 5’3”, approximately 190 lbs. Annabeth has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Annabeth Provost is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s app.